NIMC: Senate Moves to Harmonise Identify Cards Systems across MDAs

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday passed for second reading, a bill to strengthen the regulatory duties of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and to further enhance Nigeria’s identity system.

The bill, which was sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, seeks to broaden the eligibility criteria for registration to ensure inclusivity and universal coverage.

Barau said the proposed legislation would allow all persons resident in Nigeria to obtain a National Identification Number (NIN) and utilise it as a recognised form of identification.

It was titled: “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2007, and to Provide for the Establishment of a National Identity Database and the National Identity Management Commission Charged with the Responsibilities for Maintenance of the National Database, the Registration of Individuals, and the Issuance of Identity Credentials; and for Related Matters, 2024.”

Barau said the bill would streamline the sharing of personal data by incorporating robust data protection measures, to not only safeguard the privacy and confidentiality of individuals’ data but also to foster trust among citizens in the landing of their information.

He also said it would enhance the administrative enforcement powers of NIMC by ensuring timely and accurate compliance with ID registration requirements.

“This will lead to a more streamlined registration process, thereby reducing bureaucratic hurdles and enhancing the reliability of the Nigeria ID System”, he added.

The bill aimed to remove criminalisation for non-use of NIN by replacing criminal penalties with administrative enforcement measures to encourage compliance with NIN usage requirements without imposing undue legal consequences on individuals.

He added that it also seeks to strengthen the agency’s capacity to carry out effective oversight and regulation of the Nigeria ID System.

He said it would ensures adherence to established standards and guidelines, fostering public trust in the integrity and reliability of the system.

When passed into law, Barau added that it would harmonise all the existing identity systems across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in order to promote interoperability and coherence across different sectors.

Generally, he said the bill will achieve several objectives including fostering inclusion, universal coverage, accessibility and unlock significant financial and security benefits for the nation, according to its provisions.

Most senators embraced the proposed legislation in their various contributions and endorsed it passage for second reading.