Lagos Resilience Officer Advocates Sustainable Solutions to Climate Challenges

•Says cost of inaction could reach $39bn by 2050

Funmi Ogundare





Lagos State Chief Resilience Officer (LASRO), Dr. Folayinka Dania, yesterday, called for sustainable solutions to the numerous challenges testing the resilience of Lagos’ citizens.

Speaking at the Lagos Resilience Forum themed, ‘Leveraging Resilience for Lagos’ Development Trajectory’, Dania emphasised the significant impacts of climate change on the environment.

She explained that the state has developed a climate change adaptation and resilience plan aimed at protecting coastal communities, improving waste management and water supply, and enhancing infrastructure to prevent flooding in schools and other public places.

Additionally, the plan aims to protect critical infrastructure, she added.

Dania further highlighted the potential costs of inaction, estimating damages of $33 billion to $39 billion by 2050; nearly 12 times the state’s annual budget.

She stated that approximately $9 billion is needed to implement the necessary measures and that the state is exploring various financing mechanisms to support these projects.

Dania also stressed the role of community members in waste management and the need for education on reducing waste, reusing, and recycling to mitigate the impacts of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.

According to her, “In terms of flood management, people in the communities also have a role to play in waste management as climate change and greenhouse emission have impacts. So, we are educating people to reduce their waste, reuse and recycle.”

The forum, she stated, is considered strategic for achieving sustainable development as it aims to strengthen the implementation of resilience-building initiatives, making them more effective and efficient in addressing Lagos State’s increasing challenges.

Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Mosopefolu George, remarked that the forum provided a platform for stakeholders to collaborate, share knowledge and expertise, and develop innovative resilience approaches to tackle the state’s challenges.

He emphasised Lagos’ status as a model for excellence in governance across Africa, attributing this to efficient policy implementation and continuity of good governance.

“Lagos has continued to be the centre of excellence and the economic nerve center of the country. Efficient implementation of policies and continuity of good governance over the years have made the state become a model for measuring excellence in governance across Africa,” he stated.

George reiterated the state’s commitment to achieving the resilience benefits associated with the full implementation of the resilience strategy. He commended the Chief Resilience Officer and her team for their dedication and excellence in driving resilience initiatives.

In his keynote address, former Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Dr. Adedoyin Salami, underscored the importance of data and private sector involvement in developing the state’s resilience strategy.