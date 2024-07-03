Edo Guber: Our Candidate Will Win on Performance, Says Sen Urhoghide

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Director General of All Progressives Congress, Campaign Organisation, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Tuesday, insisted the performance of the party’s candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, and Dennis Idahosa at the national assembly will propel the party to victory in the September 21 governorship election in the state.

He described as uncomplimentary comments by the opposition that the APC candidate is incompetent and lacks capacity adding that his ability to assemble competent hands to pilot the party into victory speaks volume to the candidate’s high level of administrative competence.

Urhoghide in a chat with journalists in Benin-City, said the APC candidate will win clean and square based on their track records dismissing allegation from the opposition camps that the APC is relying on ‘federal might to win the election.

His words: “It is very uncomplimentary for anybody to say that our candidate is incompetent. I think it is too early in the day for anybody to say who is incompetent or not. Even anybody who is a dunce and can put eggheads together means that person has administrative competence.

“It is a good thing that our candidate had contested election in Edo Central Senatorial District and had secured the mandate of the people and won. So, as a candidate, I think it is a lot easier in addition to what he has done and it is quite auspicious the time he has indicated interest to contest for the governorship.

“For Edo North, the APC as a party has been able to secure the mandate of the people through Senator Adams Oshiomhole, so in a way if you look at in Edo South complimenting Edo Central and North, the party enjoys popularity for the governorship.

“His running mate is the incumbent member of the House of Representatives from Ovia and he is doing his second term. Our candidate’s vis-a-vis the party they are enjoying popularity in their different constituencies so the party is prepared more than any other candidates in the contest.”

On the issue of federal might, he said: “It has always been a recurring thing people talk about. What is the ‘federal might’ going to do with the election?

“The former President of Muhammadu Buhari is an APC man, I went to the senate as a PDP member, the governor in my state was APC, but the federal might did not stop me from going to the senate.

“When I finished my tenure in 2019, I was asking for renewal, the governor then was Adams Oshiomhole.

“APC put up a formidable candidate in the person of Hon. Samson Osagie against me and they lost and I won. The eight years I was in the senate, Buhari was there. We are going to do this election on the basis of merit and we are going to see that our candidates win based on what they have done.”