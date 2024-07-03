Copa America: Messi Back in Training
Argentina’s Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday as they prepare to face Ecuador in the Copa America quarterfinals in Houston this week.
Messi had not trained since sustaining a groin/thigh injury during his side’s 1-0 win against Chile on June 25. He sat out Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Peru on Saturday.
The Argentine football federation said the 37-year-old did some kinesiology work before training and was with the rest of the group afterwards.
Argentina face Ecuador on Thursday.