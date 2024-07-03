Cleric Urges Nigerians to be Resilience, Self-reliant

Mary Nnah

The General Overseer of Love Base Assembly, Festac Town in Lagos, Rev. Mike Iwunze, has urged Nigerians to draw strength from within to overcome the current economic challenges in the country.

Despite the hardships, Rev. Iwunze remains optimistic, encouraging individuals to embrace resilience and self-reliance, citing his personal experiences of overcoming adversity.

He said this while addressing journalists during a media chat heralding the church anniversary, the fullness of praise (Judah) programme and his 65th birthday celebration scheduled for July 4 to 7 with the theme: ‘God of Rest’.

Iwunze, while emphasising that difficulties can lead to better days, said: “In a time of famine and destruction, my people will laugh,: quoting from Job 5:22.

“Whatever we are passing through today is a preparatory ground for a lot of people to return to farming and other ventures that can help the country. We need to get involved in something.”

“We need to return to our former estates, agriculture, which will help a lot, and anybody can be a farmer.”

Iwunze stressed the importance of hard work and personal contribution to the nation’s growth.

He said: “People need to get themselves involved in something. We realise that many people today are lazy because they are all waiting to get jobs at the federal ministry or one private organisation or another. But if people could make up their minds, there are certain things people could do that boost the economy of this country and not only themselves.”

As he celebrates his birthday, Rev. Iwunze’s message is one of hope and encouragement. “Whatever we are going through today is a preparatory ground for better days. We need to do something to help the country, not just to wait for the government to help. I encourage the government to continue with the good work they are doing, like the recent introduction of scholarships, and I pray they will continue with it.”

With his birthday celebration coinciding with the church anniversary, the cleric call to resilience and self-reliance is a timely reminder that individuals have the power to shape their destinies and contribute to the nation’s growth.