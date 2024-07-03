Clampdown on Kenya Protesters: Africans Rising, 400 CSOs Across Africa Ask Ruto to Stop

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Africans Rising and 400 civil society organisations and movements across Africa and the diaspora have sent a strong letter to President of Kenya, William Ruto to stop the clampdown on protesters.

The letter and the massive support for it show the widespread solidarity of African people for the cause of the Kenyan people against misgovernance, corruption and economic hardship.

The letter made the following specific demands of the Ruto government: “Stop killing protesters; Stop the abductions of protesters, produce all those who have been abducted, investigate and punish perpetrators and desist from such acts; Respect the human and constitutional rights of protesters.

“All those who have been arrested for protesting must be released immediately and unconditionally; Instead of confronting protests with violence, the government can respond to the protesters’ demands against over-taxation, corruption and misgovernance.”

The letter also noted that “even though the protests have abated, concerns remain that participants in the protests do not feel safe”.

It mentioned the track record of Kenyan security forces following up on organisers of protests, intimidating, abducting and abusing their human rights, and cautioned the government that the coalition will monitor and take on any post-protest acts of abuse.

The letter said: “We believe that in the spirit of Ubuntu, whatever affects one African affects all Africans.”