Kogi Gov Renews the Appointment of Professor Usman as Rector of Kogi Poly

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has renewed the appointment of Professor Salisu Usman for a second tenure as rector of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relation Officer of the polytechnic, Uredp Omale, and made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The statement read: “The re-appointment was due to his superlative performance as the rector of the institution over the last four years.

“The rector thanked Governor Ododo for acknowledging his modest contributions to the growth of the institution.

“He also appreciated the immediate-past Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for bringing him on board as the acting rector after which the appointment was confirmed in 2021.

“The rector also thanked the Governing Council, Academic Board, management, staff and students of the institution for the invaluable support that assisted in the transformation of the polytechnic this far.

“He vowed to put in much more efforts in his second term to strengthen the positive visibility of the institution.

“It would be recalled that since coming on board as the rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Usman has radically transformed the institution as reflected in massive infrastructure improvement, security of lives and property, full accreditation of programmes stagnated for years, administrative reforms, restoration of discipline, general quality assurance, among others.

“The Dir