Judiciary Tasked on Effective Management of Financial Resources

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The need for those in charge of the management of the finances of the judiciary to be transparent and accountable have, once again, been brought to the fore.

This is attributable to the role the judiciary play not just in maintenance of peace, law and order but, also in the sustenance and deepening of democratic governance across all strata of society.

According to the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Salisu Abdullahi (rtd), the efficient and effective management of the finances and other resources of the courts would enhance justice delivery in the country.

Salisu spoke yesterday in Abuja at the opening of a national workshop for Directors of Finance, Deputy Directors, Chief Accountants, Auditors and other managers of the financial resources of courts at all levels in the country.

“Ultimately, this engagement lends credence to the crucial nature of your various roles in the administration of justice and invariably reinforces the need to ensure that you stay up to date with the evolution of financial management, global best practices as well as fundamental principles, that are indispensable to the performance of your duties,” he said.

Abdullahi noted that as the principal focal point of judicial activities relating to the promotion of efficiency, uniformity and improvement in the quality of judicial services in the superior and lower courts, the National Judicial Institute is empowered to conduct courses for all categories of judicial officers and their support staff, with a view of expanding and improving their overall knowledge and performance in their different sections of service.

While observing that the theme of the workshop: Strengthening Financial Transparency and Accountability in the Judiciary, is apt, the administrator urged participants to “pay rapt attention, participate actively, cross-fertilise ideas and make meaningful contributions in the course of the various sessions.”

According to him, for the next three days, they would have the opportunity to interact and share vital insights with experts on topical issues such as budgeting, fraud prevention and the deployment of technology in financial management.