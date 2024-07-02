Fubara, PHCCIMA Partners for Better Economy in Rivers





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Mr Siminalaye Fubara has reiterate his led government commitment in ensuring a better economy for the state. This is as Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) has commenced activities to improve the economy of the state.

Speaking recently, during the flag-off of construction works at the permanent site PHCCIMA in Aluu, Obio/Akpor, Fubara assured the people that his government’s commitment towards investing in roads, power, water, and other critical infrastructures that will make the state a business hub.

Fubara, who was represented by the Speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo, stated that the vision of the government for the state is prosperity, where businesses thrive, investments flourish, and opportunities abound for all our residents.

Speaking on the project, the PHCCIMA President, Mike Elechi explained that construction of the international trade centre is a milestone in the history of the Chamber, saying that it will serve as a hub for fostering trade relations, promoting investment opportunities, networking among businesses both locally, nationally and internationally.

He also stated that it will provide a platform for showcasing the diverse range of products and services offered by members of the chamber, and enhance the competitiveness of the local economy.

Elechi added that the “Chamber is keying in with your vision, we can build a brighter future for the people of Rivers State and create lasting prosperity for generation to come.”

He, however, thanked the governor for allotting a permanent office to PHCCIMA in Port Harcourt and expressed gratitude for the governor’s provision of N4 billion loan to assist in revitalisation of ailing MSMEs and SMES in the state.

In his remarks, acting Administrator, Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Dr Tonte Davies, said establishment of the chamber of commerce in Greater Port Harcourt City reflects the agency’s unwavering commitment to fostering a conducive environment for business and industry.

“It is a testament to our collective vision of Rivers State as thriving economic hub, where innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration thrive.”

Dr Davies assured the people that the centre will provide a platform for businesses to exhibit their products and services, attract investors, and forge strategic partnership on both national and international levels.

Commending the governor for his passion in driving the economic growth of the state at a critical moment in the history of the state, Davies assured the people that the agency will work together with the chamber to innovate and build a future that benefits the citizenry of the state.