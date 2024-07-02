  • Tuesday, 2nd July, 2024

Foundation Marks Obaseki’s 67th Birthday

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The management and staff of Roseluyi Exceptional Students Academy (RESA) has held a party in honour of the 67th birthday of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, the Founder/Visioner of Roseluyi Exceptional Students Academy (RESA), Mrs. Osarhiemen Isaac-Aluyi, commended Governor Obaseki for his support to the Academy and vulnerable persons in the State.

She also lauded the exemplary leadership of Governor Obaseki which she said has made life meaningful for people including the less privileged and prayed for God to empower him more to record more feats for the special children and the state in general.

Her words: “We have declared today in Roseluyi exceptional Academy as Obaseki’s day. We declared it since last year, the other year, and this year – since three years in a role now, we are celebrating, whether he is here or not, we celebrate him.

“He is one governor that I have seen who is so passionate about those vulnerable in our society. He has been there for us not just RESA; to everyone. We want to say thank you Mr. Governor, we love, we pray for you on a daily basis.

She further explained that she has experienced military and civilian governors in Edo state but Governor Obaseki administration is super.

