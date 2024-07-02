Amid Global Cutbacks, MultiChoice Leads in African Original Content

MultiChoice, Africa’s leading entertainment platform and largest producer of original content on the African continent, has announced a milestone of 6,000 hours of local content produced in 40 languages each year airing across 50 countries and reaching more than 100 million people every day.

According to a press statement, MultiChoice provides a platform for Africans to see their rich cultural heritage and their own experiences reflected on screen.

This provides entertainment and promotes a sense of national identity and pride, which is important for building a cohesive and inclusive society.

John Ugbe, CEO West Africa, MultiChoice, stated that one of the motivations of MultiChoice Africa is to help shape the cultural landscape.

His words: “We recognize the crucial role local entertainment plays in cultural education, and that is why we have invested over 50% of our total general entertainment spend on African content this year.

“It is also a way to help shape the global perception of Africa as a continent. The entertainment industry can stimulate growth and improve livelihoods – especially in developing countries”.

Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, explained that the pay-TV business enriches lives through its role in developing Africa’s contemporary cultural heritage.

According to Tejumola, “In Nigeria, Africa Magic shows like Nigerian Idol, Big Brother Africa, Glass House, Sin, Dust, Checkout, and My Flatmates reflect and enrich the cultural identity of the country and dozens of others capture local imaginations on Africa Magic in ways that only culturally relevant entertainment can.

“Meanwhile, in July we have shows such as 10th Avenue which will premiere on July 4 and Italo airing on the 7th of July which will keep local audiences glued to their screens.

“This kind of commitment to developing local entertainment content has economic as well as cultural effects. By showcasing Africa’s unique cultures and perspectives, local artists and creators can challenge stereotypes and misconceptions.”

MultiChoice remains the largest producer of original content on the African continent, with over 17 channels dedicated to local content across 50 countries, including Africa Magic Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Epic, Family, and Showmax.