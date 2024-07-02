A’Ibom Police to Prosecute 16 Criminal Suspects over Murder, Kidnapping, Others

Okon Bassey in Uyo

No fewer than 16 criminal suspects arrested in seven different operations are now in the custody of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command awaiting prosecution.

The state Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists on the activities of the state Police Command.

The police commissioner said the suspects were arrested for various crimes, including murder, cultism, recovery of firearms, kidnapping, armed robbery and child trafficking among other crimes.

Ayilara said the suspects have confessed committing the crimes, and will be charge to court soonest.

He said locally made gun, charms and illicit drugs were recovered from them, adding that “discreet investigation led to the recovery of one AK-49 rifle, one SMG rifle, two magazines, six rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition from the suspect’s residence.

“At about 9:30a.m. on May 14, 2024, following a distress call that there was an incident at Effiat Offot, off Atiku Abubakar Way, Uyo, police operatives on routine patrol mobilised to the scene, one Edima Edet ‘f’ of Mbio-Oku Nsit in Uyo LGA, was seen gruesomely murdered by her man lover, Elisha Idongesit Ime, aged 20, of No. 104 Effiat Offot by Atiku Abubakar Way, Uyo.

“Suspect killed the said Edima, abandoned the body and went into hiding. The said suspect has been arrested and will be charged to court soonest.”

The state police boss thanked the state Governor, Umo Enom for his support to the police.

“The governor’s support and commitment to fighting crime has acted as a buffer towards the eradication of crimes and criminal elements in the state.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police shall leave no stone unturned as we battle all factors capable of disrupting peace, law and order in the state.

“We urge the Akwa Ibom people to continue cooperating with the police through intelligence sharing so that together we can fight and successfully defeat crime and criminal elements in the state. Please when you see something, say something,” he stated.