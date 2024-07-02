Adelabu Debunks Explosion at Zungeru Power Plant

Peter Uzoho





Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, yesterday refuted reports that an explosion occurred at Zungeru power on Monday, describing them as false.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Media Relations, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, the minister said the Zungeru power plant was on the grid and running at optimum capacity.

He described the report of an explosion at the power facility as a figment of the imagination of the purveyors of such information.

“I have spoken with the Managing Director of Mainstream Energy and I can assure you that nothing of such took place in Zungeru. The plant is working and it continues to supply to the grid.

“We have video evidence from Zungeru that nothing like that occurred today and whoever is interested should go there to find out. It is rather unfortunate that people will sit down somewhere and cook up this sort of story. It is unpatriotic, such people should desist from creating unnecessary panic,” Adelabu said.

He added: “We have seen the worst in the sector, we can only get better. We promised incremental supply of power and that is what is happening now and that’s why we have the present improvement and it will continue”.