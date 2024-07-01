Yusuf Vows to Report Any Judge Conniving with Drugs Peddlers to NJC

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has threatened to report judges to the National Judicial Council (NJC), found to be colluding with some drug barons, who seek legal recourse through court orders releasing confiscated illicit drugs.

Yusuf disclosed this while addressing pensioners and retirees at the Government House.

He expressed shock in the boldness exhibited by certain drug dealers, who have sought legal recourse through court orders for the release of confiscated illicit drug shipments to the state.

“This administration would not only begin to report such court judges to the NJC, for conniving with illicit drugs barons, who infiltrate Kano with hard drugs, causing havoc to our Society especially among the youth.”

“We would not hesitate to print their names on the pages of Newspapers, to expose their underhand dealings with drug Peddlers,” he vowed.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, disclosed that, “The state government is taken aback in its fights against illicit drugs proliferation in the state, by the actions of the drugs barons and their alleged Judges collaborators.

“Governor Yusuf’s amazement was evident as he discovered that individuals engaged in the illicit drug trade had successfully procured court orders for the release of their seized contraband.”

He conveyed his profound surprise at the judges who sanctioned such orders, emphasising the severity of the issue at hand.

Yusuf has therefore, instructed the state Attorney General to formulate a comprehensive strategy to prevent drug traffickers from exploiting legal loopholes in the future.

He stressed the necessity for a collaboration between the judiciary and the government to shield the state from the dangers posed by drug trafficking.