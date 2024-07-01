UNICEF Enrols 123,575 Katsina Girls, Boys on Nigeria Learning Passport

*EU advises FG to reduce poverty by funding social protection interventions

Michael Olugbode, Kuni Tyessi in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi and Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the Katsina State government, has enrolled 123,575 girls and boys on the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) in the state.

That was as the European Union (EU) urged the federal and state governments to increase funding for social protection interventions, emphasising their importance in reducing poverty nationwide.



UNICEF Chief, Kano field office, Mr. Rahama Farah, who disclosed the enrolment during a one-day media dialogue in Katsina, said the NLP platform provided access to alternative learning to many children.

Nigeria Learning Passport is an online e-learning platform with mobile and offline capability that enables continuous access to quality education.

Farah said the 123,575 enrolment of the young learners in the state represented 11 per cent of the total Nigeria learning passport enrolment in the country.



He stated, “UNICEF and partners, such as the World Bank, the European Union and the FCDO, have collaborated with AGILE and BESDA projects to support Katsina State and governments in enrolment of over 123,575 learners, boys, and girls, on the NLP platform in the last two years.”

He explained that 500 community learning hubs had also been created in 10 frontline local government areas of the state, while 2,760 solar radios and memory sticks were provided in support of alternative learning solutions in the state.



In a related development, Head of Cooperation for the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Massimo De Luca, in a communiqué at the end of the third edition of the Social Protection Cross-Learning Summit (SPECS) in Abuja, described social protection as a crucial support system for vulnerable and poor households, providing both a safety net and hope.



The summit was organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Social Protection Development Partner Group (DPG) under the theme, “Social Protection Towards Human Capital Development.”

De Luca stressed that social protection played a vital role in human capital development by ensuring access to essential services, such as education, health, and nutrition.



According to De Luca, this contributes to economic stability, poverty reduction, and inclusive growth, forming a strong foundation for the country’s overall development.

Referencing a World Bank report that estimated Nigeria’s poor population at 104 million, or 46 per cent, in 2023, De Luca stated, “Investing in social protection means investing in our collective future and fostering resilience.”

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, while emphasising the importance of integrated social protection systems, said, “Our goal is to create a comprehensive support network that addresses the multifaceted needs of children and families, ultimately leading to improved outcomes in health, education, and overall well-being. We must work together to bridge gaps and strengthen coordination.”



UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, on behalf of the Social Protection Development Partners Group, stated, “Social protection is crucial in realising the rights of every child. Child-sensitive social protection is key to ensuring that every child reaches their full potential.

“We commend the government for significant strides for the development of several programmes and single registry. However, there is a need to ensure stronger linkages between social protection and essential social services with focus on health, education, and nutrition.”