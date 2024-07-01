Prepare for Rainy Day, Invest in UK Property, Consultant Advises Nigerians

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigerians have been asked to considering investing in property in the United Kingdom, as another way of preparing for the rainy day.

The Director, UK-based Property Consultancy Firm, Daniel Ford International, Yemi Edun, told Nigerians that to own a property in the UK is a brilliant investment and a perfect pension plan that can match inflation anytime.

Edun who spoke at the sidelines of UK Property Roadshow holding in Abuja called on Nigerians to embrace the opportunities offered by the Berkeley Groups to own property in the UK.

He said: “We won’t get involved in anything that will be untoward property-wise. So this is to encourage Nigerians to come buy homes in the UK. Yes, as an option!

“It is as an investment option; as a second home, and a mitigation for their currency that keeps crashing, you know.

“And you ask me who buys? We have people in inheritance money, divorce settlement, up-and-coming technology people, farmers, bankers, you know.

“They buy for a certain amount. In another 10 years that property has doubled or tripled. It’s a good pension plan so that when you retire, you have income that can match inflation. Because imagine you buy a property and you are getting a rent of two million naira, which is a lot of money.”

Speaking on why London should be of particular interest, Edun said: “London is special. The age-long connection is one of the reasons that people get to London and they don’t suffer a cultural shock.

“Most Nigerians can get to London and you won’t even notice he’s a foreigner. So English language, schools, medical, lifestyle, football, and it’s just six hours away.”

He said the roadshow helps to remove some of the barriers as prospective buyers have the opportunity to meet with developers like Berkeley Groups.

Edun added that: “We have come with what I call the buffet of property that we’ve hand-picked specially for them; negotiated good deals that they would otherwise not be able to get themselves.”

The Berkeley Groups is one of the leading property firms in the UK and they are quoted on the London Stock exchange.