Police, Associates, Honour SP Sini for Rejecting N150m Bribe 

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, Beneth Igwe, friends and associates of SP Ibrahim Ezekiel Sini, have honoured him for standing firm on the side of integrity, professionalism, rule of law, fairness, justice and forthrightness while discharging his policing duty.



Ibrahim Ezekiel Sini, a Superintendent of Police, declined a bribe of N150 million from a Lagos businessman and founder of Platform Capital, Akintoye Akindele, who allegedly attempted to obstruct investigation and prevent his arrest over financial infractions.

The CEO, Vegas Homes, Chukwuemeka Okoye, said Sini’s courageous refusal of a N150 million bribe is a testament to his unwavering moral compass and belief in the principles of justice and fairness.



He applauded SP Sini’s unwavering commitment in upholding the law, even in the face of immense pressure and temptation.

Okoye, who organized the honor event in collaboration with other friends and associates in Abuja, also called on all citizens, particularly the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, to emulate the moral conduct and professionalism exhibited by SP Ibrahim Ezekiel Sini, while performing his police duty.

Okoye, said: “It is with great pride and admiration that we gather here today to honor SP Ibrahim Sini, a shining example of integrity and dedication within the ranks of the Nigeria Police Force.



“SP Sini’s actions have not only brought honor to himself and the Nigeria Police Force but have also inspired countless others to stand firm against corruption and uphold the highest ethical standards. His integrity serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that even in challenging circumstances, it is possible to remain true to one’s values.



“As part of our corporate social responsibility and unwavering support for integrity, we are honored to host this event in SP Sini’s honor. We believe that his story deserves to be celebrated and shared widely, as it has the power to inspire and motivate others to follow in his footsteps”.

He noted that by recognizing and commending SP Sini’s extraordinary courage and unwavering commitment, the friends and associates, hope to send a clear message that integrity is not just an ideal but a necessity for building a just and prosperous society.



“We urge all members of the Nigeria Police Force and the wider community to emulate SP Sini’s example and to strive for excellence in all their endeavors. Together, let us work towards a future where integrity is the cornerstone of our institutions and the guiding principle of our actions,” he concluded.

Earlier in his address of welcome, one of the associates, Chukwudi Asudeogu, said Sini’s conduct remains exemplary and should inspire others and Nigerians to note that the Nigerian Police Force have men of integrity and good conduct.

“This honour is aimed at not only appreciating the laudable conduct of Superintendent Ibrahim Sini, but to demonstrate that society appreciates individuals of integrity and good conduct.



“We want to also show that the Nigerian Police Force have officers that are professional, above board and with the right incentive engage in meaningful policing and be worthy examples,” he said.

He concluded that it takes discipline, the fear of God and professionalism, to reject N150 million.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, Benneth Igweh, presented land document on behalf of friends and associates to SP Sini as a reward for his exceptional conduct.



Akindele was arrested in respect to a petition submitted to the Police Chief by Summit Oil International Limited and was alleged to have swindled the firm of $5, 636, 397 and another N73, 543, 764.

Akindele, who was remanded in Kuje prison by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, was alleged to have offered police a bribe of N150 million to pervert the course of investigation in a petition against him.

The business man was said in the charge to have dropped N50 million as part of the alleged bribe to the IGP’s team of investigators led by SP Sini.

According to the charge, the bribe was offered to allow police permit him to escape abroad and to write a favourable report for him after the investigation.

Giving reason while he resisted the temptations of collecting bribe from alleged felon, SP Sini said, “I rejected the bribe because I wants to always enjoy peace of mind, remain truthful to the mandate and core values of the Nigerian Police Force and maintain the integrity of my family name”.