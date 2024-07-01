Peter Obi: South-East Governors Must Work Together in Unity for Region’s Development

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Mr Peter Obi, has reiterated his call for South-East Governors to collaborate, saying such unity was crucial for the region’s development.

Obi spoke at Jesuit College in Port Harcourt while responding to a question seeking clarification on his call for the South-East Governors to work together.

In a statement by his media aide, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, Obi highlighted that the entire country faced diverse challenges, including his own South-East zone.



He expressed his desire for all regions to work collectively for the progress of their respective areas, thereby contributing to the overall development of Nigeria.

“In the case of the South-East, the problems, like elsewhere, are many. However, security is the most pressing issue.

“I again urge the governors to work as a family, especially now towards solving this problem, because working in isolation will achieve less and consume more resources.”



Obi insisted that the time had come for the governors to collaborate among themselves, working towards becoming collective champions.

He suggested that they engage with one another and even seek insights from former governors to share experiences, approach, he argued, was more effective than striving to be individual champions and failing in such selfish pursuits.



Obi had earlier expressed similar sentiments while speaking to journalists in Onitsha on Saturday, where he said, “I thank the government for their efforts so far, but there is a need to do more.



“All leaders must come together to join hands and fight this. In the South-East, the governors need to unite to tackle these challenges effectively.

“Even in economic matters, I want to see the South-East governors work more closely. We need them to come together and also engage other groups in the zone for comprehensive development.”