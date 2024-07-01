NPA Scores 100% in Presidential Ease-of-Doing Business Ratings

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Ports Authority “NPA), over the weekend, emerged with a performance score of 100 per cent in the just concluded Cohort #3 of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

In recognition of its dedication to driving the reforms, the NAP was acknowledged as “The Most Committed” agency with the highest number of reform activities—63—doubled the average number of activities for other MDAs and nonetheless achieved a 100% feat.

According to PEBEC, “The impact of these reforms is far-reaching and will improve the overall effectiveness of the ports. The most significant reform under cohort #3 is the reduction in export processing time after benchmarking against competing jurisdictions. The authority can reduce its processing time for exports from an average of 10 days to a timeline of 3-5 days, depending on the arrival of the lifting vessel. Other reforms embarked on are ensuring transparency, reduced costs, and streamlined processes.”

While addressing the newsmen, the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello KoKo strongly commended the frontline role of the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola.

He said Oyetola’s pragmatic leadership catalysed the comprehensive reform agenda being implemented in the maritime industry, which resulted in the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy emerging as the “Best Performing Ministry” in driving PEBEC reforms.