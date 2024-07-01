Lagos Food Bank, Ayra Starr Partner to Feed 21 Families

Raheem Akingbolu

Lagos Food Bank Initiative and Musician, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr have partnered to provide nutrition for 21 families within the Agege Community of Lagos State, as part of the programme to celebrate the singing sensation’s 22nd birthday.

Speaking at the event, which had in attendance members of the Mavin team and the LFBI team, as well as the beneficiaries of this initiative, Aderibigbe said, “I can’t imagine a better way to celebrate my 22nd birthday.”

According to her, “I’m just so grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative and use my platform in such a meaningful and impactful way.”

Lagos Food Bank Initiative, LFBI, is a non-profit organization committed to combating hunger and providing a sustainable means of living to vulnerable persons in under-served communities across Nigeria.

The outreach programme consisted of a short and long terms approach with the former involving distribution of 21 boxes with enough food to sustain a family of five for two to three weeks, while the latter set them up with adequate resources for poultry farming, an occupation that can sustain these families for life.