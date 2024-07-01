Explosion Rocks Zungeru Hydro Electric Dam

Laleye Dipo in Minna

An explosion is reported to have taken place at the Zungeru Hydro Electric Dam in Niger State.

The explosion, which occured in the early hours of Monday, was said to have affected some of the installations in the dam.

Eyewitnesses told ThISDAY that several workers were injured in the incident with one of the foreign engineers seriously injured and rushed to the Minna General Hospital.

The engineer, believed to be a Chinese national, was admitted at the emergency ward of the hospital for treatment for burns in the head and hand.

It was gathered that because of the seriousness of his condition, there is plan for him to be transferred to the IBB Specialist Hospital also in Minna for proper medical attention.

The number of other workers injured as a result of the explosion is yet to be known but the eyewitness said: “They are many.”

The cause of the explosion is not known but the incident has resulted in power outage in Minna.

There has been no official confirmation of the incident.

Details later…