  • Monday, 1st July, 2024

Deputy Senate President: Death of 14 Worshippers Killed by Trailer in Kano, Highly Unfortunate

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has mourned 14 worshippers who were killed by a trailer truck on Friday afternoon after the Juma’at prayers in Kano, the Kano State capital.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had confirmed that 14 worshippers lost their lives when a trailer truck ran over them after Friday prayers at Imawa town, Kura Local Government Area of Kano State.


This is contained in a statement made available to THISDAY in Abuja yesterday by Barau’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir.
Barau described the incident as unfortunate and commiserated with the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls.
He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.


He said, “With profound sadness, we mourn the unfortunate and tragic loss of 14 worshippers crushed by a trailer after Juma’at prayers on Friday in Kano.
“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims. We offer our deepest condolences in this hour of unimaginable grief.
“We pray for the souls of the departed to rest in Aljanatul Firdausi and for the Almighty Allah to grant strength and comfort to those they left behind,” he said.

