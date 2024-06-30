UNICEF Enrols 123,575 Katsina Girls, Boys on Nigeria Learning Passport 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the Katsina State Government, has enrolled 123,575 girls and boys on the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) in the state.

The UNICEF Chief, Kano field office, Mr. Rahama Farah, who disclosed this during a one-day media dialogue in Katsina, said the NLP platform provides access to alternative learning to many children.

Nigeria Learning Passport is an online e-learning platform with mobile and offline capability that enables continuous access to quality education.

Farah said the 123,575 enrollment of the young learners in the state, represents 11 per cent of the total Nigeria learning passport enrollment in the country.

He said: “UNICEF and partners such as the World Bank, the European Union, and the FCDO have collaborated with AGILE and BESDA projects to support Katsina state and governments in enrollment of over 123,575 learners,

boys, and girls, on the NLP platform in the last two years.”

He explained that 500 community learning hubs have also been created in 10 frontline local government areas of the state, while 2,760 solar radios and memory sticks were provided in support of alternative learning solutions in the state.

Farah said UNICEF and partners have launched a strategy that provides equal opportunities to all children to enroll, participate, transition, and complete school in Katsina and the Northwest region as a whole.

He reiterated that an enabling environment for a second chance education for girls through re-entry guidelines that provide opportunities for pregnant and married girls to re-enroll and complete their education has also been created by UNICEF and its partners.

“UNICEF would like to engage the media as equal partners in education development and ensure that every parent, community leader, traditional leader, and religious leader is aware of the government of Katsina and its partners’ priorities, plans, and urgency to ensure every child has an equal opportunity to enroll, participate, transition, and complete their education in a safe and conducive environment”, he added.