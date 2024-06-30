Tinubu Decries Desperate Acts of Terror in Borno Community 

* Perpetrators of evil acts will face justice, he says

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the weekend’s bomb attacks, which resulted in the loss of precious lives and the maiming of other citizens in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The president, in a release issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, described the attacks as desperate acts of terror and a clear manifestation of the pressure mounted against terrorists and the success achieved in degrading their capacity to launch offensives.

President Tinubu declared that the purveyors of wanton violence shall have a certain encounter with justice, adding that the cowardly attacks are only but an isolated episode, as his government will not allow the nation to slither into an era of fear, tears, sorrow and blood.

The president emphasized that his administration is taking necessary measures to secure citizens, emphasizing that efforts will be redoubled to ensure that those who trouble the nation, dispatching precious lives, and disrupting law and order are completely removed.

President Tinubu condoled with the victims of the attacks, the families of the deceased, as well as the government and people of Borno State.