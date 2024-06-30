One Killed, 4 kidnapped, as Terrorists Attack Bwari Communities in Abuja 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

One person was feared killed and four others were abducted in the early hours of Sunday by bandits in a raid on Guto, Piyawe, Tudun-Fulani and Sabon Gari communities in Bwari Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory.

The attack was said to be carried out by over 30 armed bandits, who surrounded the communities, according to residents.

They shot sporadically and forced their way into people’s homes.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the invaders came into the Piwaye through the swamps and made their way to Guto where they kidnapped a man and killed a woman in her mid forties.

The kidnapped persons were alleged to be abducted from their homes in Guto, while another person was kidnapped from Tudun-Fulani, which is incidentally is within walking distance from Bwari council secretariat

The deceased, is identified as Madam Alice.

She was said to have only visited her sick mother who stays with brother in Bwari where she unfortunately met her death.

No security agencies were at hand to foil the attackers, who operated from 12:30am to 2:30am Sunday morning.

“What happened last night was very unfortunate. We couldn’t sleep from 12:30am when they stated till almost three o’clock. Initially we thought it was vigilantes that were shooting, but when it became persistent, we knew these people are back again.

“We have had peace for sometimes now but unfortunately they have resumed and this time with full force because it was two groups that entered Bwari that yesterday. One were in Guto while the other group was in Piyawe. It was obvious those ones came prepared, because the sounds we heard through the night, suggest they came with sophisticated weapon,” said a resident who does not to be identified.

It was gathered that policemen only turned up after the kidnappers had escaped into the hills through the surrounding thicket.

Bwari Area Council is notorious for bandits overrunning communities in the wee hours and taking residents for ransom, with the abduction and killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and 13 year-old Folashade Ariyo in Bwari and Dutse-Alhaji fresh memories.