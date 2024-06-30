How Teenage Female Bombers Killed Pregnant Women, Children on Borno

*Ndume wants fight against terrorism intensified

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Director-General of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Barkindo Saibu, has given a detailed account of how teenage female suicide bombers detonated explosives that killed 18 children, pregnant women, men and others on Saturday in Gwoza.

Gwoza is the birthplace of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Ali Ndume.

Saibu who spoke when he visited the Senate Chief Whip, according to a statement by Ndume’s Media Office, decried the situation

The DG said teenage girls detonated some of the bombs that killed many in the unfortunate incidents.

He said, “In the first blast, a female suicide bomber detonated it at a marriage ceremony, injuring over 30 and causing instant deaths

“In the second blast, it was almost like the first. It occurred near the General Hospital.

“The third blast happened at a funeral service (Janaiza). Another female suicide bomber detonated it, causing more casualties.

“In the fourth blast, a female teenager detonated a bomb at the hospital, injuring more people.

“In all, there were 18 deaths (children, adult males, females, and pregnant women), 19 seriously injured and transported to Maiduguri in four ambulances, 23 are waiting for military escort in Medical Regimental Services (MRS) Clinic.

“Regarding the injuries, there were abdominal raptures, skull fractures, limb fractures, among others.

“There were coordinated rescue mission. We mobilised emergency drugs to complement shortages in Gwoza. We arranged for a chopper transport.”

Speaking on the situation, Ndume called on the Military to double its efforts. He appreciated their efforts and how they’ve successfully reduced cases of terrorism in the state.

Ndume, however expressed worry that with last weekend’s attacks, there is an urgent need to raise the bar and provide more surveillance and security in the State to guide against future occurrences.

“The last attack at the weekend was a big shock. We need to double our efforts. Our military is trying and we must commend them.

“We need to raise their game and take out these people. The recent attack in my community, Gwoza is unacceptable.

“I’m visiting to ascertain the level of the attack and see how we can bring help to those affected. We call on the Federal Government to do something and bring this carnage to an end. This is my appeal.”