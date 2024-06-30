Ex-SGF, Anyim will Join APC Soon, Says Ebonyi Chair

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, has claimed that former Senate President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, will join the party soon.

Emegha said he had made frantic efforts to bring the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national leader into the APC and he has accepted to join the party.

He said this was why his pictures were used in the local government and councillorship elections APC rally held in Ivo, the former ex-SGF local government yesterday.

Emegha, who stated these during the rally, described Anyim as a critical stakeholder of the APC.

He said on July14, everyone would know that Anyim is a critical stakeholder of APC in South-east.

“I took it personal to be going to him on the need to join us because it will not be possible for the entire south east to be negotiating without a man like him.

“I am a fulfilled person today because I have seen APC poster bearing his name and image in APC rally. It is because of his exigencies that makes him not to be here in this rally.

“I have made frantic and personal efforts and met him in Abuja on the need to join us because of his wealth of experience.

“He is such a wonderful personality and there is no way you can put his picture in our (APC) rally programme without his consent. He has already confirmed to be part of APC and that is why his picture is allowed in our programme today.

“I stand here to announce to us that Senator Anyim Pius Anyim is a member of APC. He is not only an APC member, but a stakeholder in APC.

“By 14th of next month, you will know that he is not only a stakeholder of APC in Ebonyi State, he is a stakeholder in the entire south east of APC,” Emegha stated.

Governor Francis Nwifuru, who was represented by his deputy, Princess Patricia Obila, commended the people for turning out en masse during the rally and urged them to continue to support the APC-led administration in the state.

He assured the people of the state that his administration would resolve the boundary issues in the local government.

Chairman of the local government, Emmanuel Ajah, assured the people that he would provide more democracy dividends if re-elected.