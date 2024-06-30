Dickson Exonerates Ijaw Youths from Crude Oil Theft, Says Perpetrators Live in Lagos, Abuja

Sylvester IdowU in Warri

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, has said that he does not share the sentiment that Ijaw youths are behind oil theft in the Niger Delta.

Speaking during a visit to the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Oboro-Gbaraun II, Aketepe, Agadagba at the weekend, the ex-governor said that oil theft perpetrators resided outside the region. –

Dickson, who is currently the senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, said Ijaw youths lacked the capacity and technical know-how for pipeline operations.

“Those big players behind the crude oil theft are not from the region but are based in Lagos, Abuja, and other parts of the world,” he said.

Dickson said the Ijaw people live in the creeks, and earn their daily livelihood on the waterways and farmlands while the thieves pollute the land with their nefarious activities.

“We have no means and no capacity to engage in the high-level operations that result in the daily loss of Nigerian crude oil produced from our place.

“Those who can compromise and infiltrate the national security system and infiltrate the national petroleum system; those who can hire the tankers and shuttle vessels – they are not Ijaws.

“We do not have the capacity to do that. We do not even have the experience to be involved in that kind of operation,” he said.

The lawmaker, however, urged Nigerian authorities to step up her game in the international arena by pushing for the designation of her stolen crude oil.

“Those who, daily, underdeclare what is produced; those who have refused to properly monitor and record what is produced for over 50 or 60 years should take the blame.

“It is not the Ijaw youths – harmless people without the capacity and the technical know-how,” he said.

Dickson, however, commended the traditional ruler for ensuring peace in his kingdom and the entire Niger Delta.

Dickson also visited former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.