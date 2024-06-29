  • Saturday, 29th June, 2024

Tinubu Condoles Victims of Karu Market Fire Incident in FCT

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has received with deep sadness the news of the fire incident, which affected sections of Karu Market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, extended his heartfelt sympathies to all the traders affected by this distressing incident, and assured them of his administration’s full support.

President Tinubu urged caution and adherence to essential safety measures to prevent fire outbreaks and other accidents.
On Thursday evening, fire ripped through a swathe of the market, destroying property and other valuables.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.