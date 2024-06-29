Tinubu Condoles Victims of Karu Market Fire Incident in FCT

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has received with deep sadness the news of the fire incident, which affected sections of Karu Market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, extended his heartfelt sympathies to all the traders affected by this distressing incident, and assured them of his administration’s full support.

President Tinubu urged caution and adherence to essential safety measures to prevent fire outbreaks and other accidents.

On Thursday evening, fire ripped through a swathe of the market, destroying property and other valuables.