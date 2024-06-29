Sahara Harps on Policy Measures to Mitigate Effects of Climate Change in Nigeria, AfricaPeter Uzoho

Director of Governance and Sustainability at Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, has emphasised the need for protection and rehabilitation of Africa’s natural carbon sinks, such as forests, oceans, coastal mangroves, wetlands and grasslands.

She pointed out that such measures could significantly aid in mitigating the effects of climate change on the continent.

Speaking at the maiden edition of Asharami Square, Sahara Group’s initiative aimed at promoting sustainability through media advocacy, Gray explained that developing intentional policies and investments on protecting the continent’s carbon sinks would enhance carbon sequestration and reduce net emissions.

She said these natural landscapes act as significant carbon reservoirs, absorbing and storing carbon dioxide (CO₂) from the atmosphere.

She added that developing reforestation and afforestation programmes, implementing strict conservation policies, and providing financial incentives for conservation projects are critical for combating climate change in Africa.

According to Gray, natural gas development and commercialisation, increased use of renewables, investment in low-cost or low emissions clean energy solutions, carbon capture storage, carbon capture and reutilisation were other factors that could help accelerate Africa’s march towards sustainability.

“Natural gas presents a viable opportunity to serve as a transition fuel as Africa continues to gradually invest in renewable energy. It is a relatively clean-burning fossil fuel, producing fewer CO₂ emissions compared to coal or petroleum. In 2021, Africa’s natural gas reserves totalled over 620 trillion cubic feet.

“By developing and monetising these reserves through processing and eventual usage of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and other gas products, Africa can leverage its natural gas resources to support sustainable energy development,” Gray said.

Speaking on the role of the media in promoting sustainability, the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma, said Africa needs to articulate and promote a robust sustainability narrative that leaves no one behind in issues relating to climate change, energy access and energy transition, among others.

“To achieve this, Sahara Group hopes to make Asharami Square a formidable platform through advocacy and collaboration towards shoring up capacity and participation of all segments of the media to drive accuracy, clarity, impact, positive policy formulation, agenda-setting and collective action,” he said.