  • Friday, 28th June, 2024

Jayriz Takes Nigerian Music Industry by Storm

Life & Style | 48 mins ago

Sunday Ehigiator

In a breakthrough that’s sending shockwaves through the music industry, 19-year-old Jamiu Akorede Oladimeji, known professionally as Jayriz, is revolutionising the Afrobeats scene with his unique sound and undeniable talent.

Jayriz’s journey to fame began with the release of his viral freestyle ‘Alone’ in May, which quickly racked up thousands of streams and earned him a devoted fan base. His latest single, ‘Over Me’, is generating significant buzz among fans and critics alike, cementing his position as a rising star in the industry.

Industry insiders attribute Jayriz’s rapid success to his dedication, ambitious vision, and strong support team, led by the reputable management company E.F & R Limited.

The young artiste has already graced the stage at high-profile events, performing alongside notable acts like YCee Omo Alhaji. He has also received public endorsements from influential figures such as Horlar of Lagos, Woli Arole, Mc Rhelax, Poco Lee, and Yhemo Lee.

With a growing online presence and a fan base known as ‘The RIZLAS’, Jayriz is poised to take the music industry by storm. As he continues to release new music and perform at major events, his goal remains clear; to entertain music lovers worldwide and achieve the highest recognition for his work.

Fans alike are Keeping an eye out for Jayriz’s ‘Over Me’ as it makes more waves and entertains the growing legion of fans that have already discovered the magic of his music. Jayriz is here to stay, and the future looks incredibly bright for this young artist.

