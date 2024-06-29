How Drivers Can Cut Fuel Use by Up to 25% 

TIPS OF THE WEEK

Motorists could be wasting up to 25 percent of their petrol and diesel usage by failing to remove a simple item from their vehicle, according to experts.

Petrol and diesel owners could slash their fuel consumption by up to 25 percent by removing one tool from their vehicle this weekend.

Motoring experts at CarShop have pointed towards car roof racks which can be fitted to vehicles to transport cycles.

They warned that any additional pieces added to a vehicle can “decrease aero-efficiency” and therefore increase drag.

Experts suggested that the simple tool could drain fuel by as much as 25 percent while being used in a major blow to cash-strapped road users.

Meanwhile, removing the cycles and carrying around an empty roof rack could use up to 15 percent more fuel.

They explained: “Cars are designed to be as aerodynamic as possible, meaning they are designed to reduce drag but external additions can decrease this aero-efficiency and increase drag.

“Roof racks and boxes are common additions to cars but can add to fuel consumption as research suggests driving with a roof box uses up to 25 percent more fuel. Many may think this is due to the roof box itself but even an empty roof rack uses up to 15 percent more fuel.

“Helpful tip – having open sunroofs and windows can also cause unnecessary, by only having these open when necessary you can improve fuel efficiency.”

As well as having a major impact on the aerodynamics of a vehicle, heavy roof racks will also increase weight.

They commented: “If you have lots of heavy items sat in your car at all times, then you might be using more fuel than necessary.

“The less clutter weighing down your car, the less fuel you will need to power it. Be sure to remove any bike racks or roof boxes that are not in use – roof boxes increase fuel consumption and create significant wind resistance.”

Data from RAC Fuel Watch shows petrol and diesel costs continue to steadily rise since the turn of the year.

Petrol fees now stand at an average of 145.45p per litre, up from just 140.5p back in January.

Diesel fees have also risen by around 7p per litre since the start of 2024 with rates currently standing at 154.13p.

However, the experts at the RAC claim there is “no change forecast” over the coming weeks in a small glimmer of hope for road users.