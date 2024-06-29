  • Saturday, 29th June, 2024

Guilty and Free

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

Julian Assange has pleaded guilty for something most think was not a crime, including himself. An odd quirk to question and consider is, will he be committing contempt of law by pleading guilty in this case?

He has been imprisoned either by the law or voluntarily for longer than he probably would have received on a conviction and it was for telling the truth.

He might however retire now, having already done so much, so that he can get to know his kids and just take them for a walk in the open air.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.