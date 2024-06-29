Guilty and Free

Julian Assange has pleaded guilty for something most think was not a crime, including himself. An odd quirk to question and consider is, will he be committing contempt of law by pleading guilty in this case?

He has been imprisoned either by the law or voluntarily for longer than he probably would have received on a conviction and it was for telling the truth.

He might however retire now, having already done so much, so that he can get to know his kids and just take them for a walk in the open air.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia