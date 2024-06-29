  • Saturday, 29th June, 2024

Breaking: Many Killed in Gwoza Suicide  Attack 

Breaking | 12 mins ago

*Suicide bombers target wedding, burial ceremonies

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, has confirmed that multiple suicide attacks were carried out at various locations, including wedding reception and a burial ceremony in Gwoza town on Saturday.

It is believed that the death toll might have risen to 30. The coordinated attacks which took place on Saturday afternoon caused pandemonium as people had to scamper for safety.

Reliable sources within Gwoza told journalist that: “More than 30 innocent civilians were killed with over 100 sustaining various degree of injuries, even as many of the injured victims have been evacuated to Maiduguri for medical attention.”

Confirming the incident to journalists, the Emir of Gwoza, said: “The entire Gwoza council area is in serious mourning following multiple suicide attacks on our community.

“The first suicide attack was masterminded by an unidentified woman who sneaked with two children into a wedding reception of a popular young man in Gwoza. She detonated her Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) killing herself and many people.

“Few minutes after, another suicide bomber sneaked into a burial ceremony and detonated Improvised Explosive Devices, and as I am talking to you now, the third explosion just occured few minutes ago with more casualties.

“At least, over 100 people were injured, and most of them who sustained serious injuries have been rushed to Maiduguri with military escort for proper medical attention.

“This is just a preliminary confirmation, as details of the casualties are still yet unknown, but I will keep you posted on the development.”

Reacting to the incidents, member representing Gwoza/Chibok/Damboa federal constituency, Ahmed Usman Jaha, sympathized with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the Tmultiple attacks. the prayed Allah to grant the souls of the deceased Aljannatul Firdaus, and wished those who sustained injuries quick recovery.

