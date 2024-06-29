At Grand NPFL Trophy Parade, Rangers, Fans Eye Continental Glory

After eight long years, Rangers International FC clinched a well-deserved eighth NPFL title. How did they succeed this time? What does it mean to the club? What plans for the future, especially heading to the continental stage?

For Rangers International Football Club of Enugu and their teeming fans across the world, it was a rare moment in the sun as they stormed the iconic Michael Okpara Square in Enugu to celebrate their eighth national league title. The club, which took the Nigerian soccer stage by shock and holy anger after the civil war, had won the league title in 1974, 1975, 1977,1981, 1982, and 1984. Those were the days of Christian Chukwu (aka Chairman), Iron Emmanuel Okala (Iron Gate) Sylvanus Okpala, (Quick Silver), Adokiye Amiesimaka, Aloysius Atuegbu, Ifeanyi Onyedika, among a host of other club legends.

However, they could only lift their seventh Nigeria Premier Football, NPFL, title in 2016 after a long, 32-year wait and wait for another eight years until the first year of the present Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, to win their eighth league title.

The club popularly known as the Flying Antelopes in direct reference to their logo, had earlier clinched the title a fortnight ago when they walloped Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin 2-0 with thousands of their fans led by the governor Mbah, in attendance in the capacity-filled Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium. That week 37 victory secured for them an unassailable 67 points before their last game of the season with Gombe United, whom they defeated 2-1 in Jos to lift their already secured trophy in grand style.

Rangers fans from across the country trooped to the new Jos – Zaria Road Stadium in their good numbers, singing and chanting, as they exercised their bragging right in ecstasy. Led by Governor Mbah; business mogul and sports enthusiast, Chief Arthur Eze; the State Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Lloyd Ekweremadu; the Managing Director of their jersey sponsors, Afrinvest, Ike Chioke, and the young and ebullient club General Manager/CEO, Amobi Ezeaku, among others, the Flying Antelopes were officially crowned champions and presented with the NPFL trophy by Governor Caleb Mustwang alongside the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, President, Ibrahim Gusau, among others.

The crowd could only be compared to that of final matchday of the 2016/2017 season when Plateau United FC needed just a draw against the then reigning champions, Rangers, to lift their first ever NPFL trophy at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, but ultimately triumphed 2-0 against the Flying Antelopes. Ironically, it was in the same Jos that Rangers were coronated seven years after.

Reacting, an excited Governor Mbah told journalists after the stimulating encounter that it was just the beginning for Rangers and sports development in the state. Far from complacency, he said it was time for more hard work, assuring of continued improvement in the club’s welfare and sports infrastructure as they set to engage the best of the continent in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League.

He said that in Enugu, his administration regarded sports as business and as a sector that would contribute immensely towards his plan to grow the state’s economy from $4.4 to $30 billion.

“We are so excited, and I am so happy for the boys. I still recall what I told them in their dressing room before that decider against Bendel Insurance. I told them that they had the weight of history on their shoulders because they were walking the same path where legends had walked and that they had no choice than to deliver. I am so glad that they delivered.

“But this is just the beginning of a greater journey and what we are doing in the sports sector. We are not going to be complacent because we are now going to replicate this feat at the continental level. We are going to continue on that trajectory of success, ensuring that we have a superb reward system and infrastructure that motivate the players to do exploits,” he stated.

Technical Adviser of the team, Fidelis Ilechukwu, ascribed Rangers’ success to hard work, determination, and support from the governor and the fans.

“We are the best from the beginning to the end: the best technical team and best tactical team. And we have worked so hard to come this far. That was why we removed the home and away matches mentality as we see all games as the same, which helped us in the second round of the League.

“I have to thank so many people: Governor Peter Mbah; Amobi Ezeaku, the General Manager; all the management staff; the technical crew; and the fans, the best in the world,” he said. Meanwhile, it was probably when Rangers arrived at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, Monday afternoon, with the trophy that the enormity of what they had achieved and its positive effect on the psyche of Ndigbo dawned on them. They landed to the warm embrace of a drumming and dancing mammoth crowd, which trooped out to welcome them.

However, it was at the trophy presentation event at the Michael Okpara Square later in the evening that it appeared the entire Enugu population was turned into the venue. They made a grand and triumphal entry, treated to a thunderous ovation by the crowd consisting also of a retinue of club legends like former Nigerian international, Emmanuel Okala; and club diehard fans led by Emmanuel Okoh, aka Okwuluora.

Addressing the fans, the GM, Ezeaku, who is also enlisted as a player with the team, starring in their 2-0 away win against Niger Tornadoes, dedicated the trophy to the people of the state and South East. He said the club’s door would be thrown open for one month to enable fans feel and take pictures with the trophy.

“First, this is victory, not only for Rangers, but for Ndi Enugu and the entire Ndigbo. In particular, we thank our amiable governor for believing in us. The only support we did not get from him was probably the one we did not ask for.

“However, the truth is that the journey has just begun. But we are the Never Say Die team. We have to work harder to ensure that we retain this title next season because it has come to stay. And going into continental competitions, we will make you proud,” Ezeaku stated.

On his part, the Commissioner, Lloyd Ekweremadu, while thanking the governor and the fans for all their support, said the league title had lent further impetus to the state’s bid to host the National Sports Festival.

Club icon, Emma Okala, said Rangers’ victory meant so much to the club’s legends.

“Putting the stadium in order to enable the team to play their home matches at The Cathedral instead of Awka we had used as home for over two seasons was a major clincher by the governor.

“So, I am a very happy man today. Their victory is a result of the hard work of the players, officials and the government. It is a great achievement, and we are here to be advising them,” he stated.

On factors that propelled the Flying Antelopes to success, a former Chairman of Rangers, Ajunike Mgbadogu, said, “I am super excited. First, we have a good GM. Secondly, we have a governor that has a listening ear. Thirdly, we have a good coach. Fourthly, we have good players that made it to be possible. Now, going forward, we need to fortify our team so that we can do well in our continental outing.”

A top fan of the club, Emmanuel Okoh, expressed confidence in the capacity of the club to do exploits at the continental level and also retain the NPFL title.

“I feel very fulfilled and this could also not have been possible without the support of our governor. He gave me all the necessary support to do what I did. I have never been this proud of myself. I am 34 years of age. Even if I die next week, I will not regret it. I am so happy. I love this football club with everything in me.

“You know we are going to improve and we are going to buy players. The CAF Champions League is not NPFL. We want to make a statement in CAF and most importantly, I want us to retain the NPFL,” he said.

Elizabeth Ogbuagu, aka Madam Rangers, urged the players to continue to believe in themselves and conquer Africa.

“I am one billion times happy. As they are going to play at the continental level, my message is that they will go higher and higher and move across the countries of the world. They have the capacity to do that.”