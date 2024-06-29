Ajunwa Emerges First-ever PTA Chairman, De Gloryland College

Agnes Ekebuike

THISDAY Saturday News Editor, Mr. Charles Ajunwa, has emerged as the first Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of De Gloryland College, Lagos.

Proprietress of the school, Mrs. Maryann Igbinovia, who inaugurated Ajunwa and seven other executive members at the first-ever PTA meeting held at the school’s Multi Purpose Hall, Ejigbo, said the decision to form a function PTA was in response to agitations from parents, noting that the school is striving to provide the best education for the students.



Mrs. Igbinovia said that possible new courses are being considered to further enhance the school’s curriculum.

“I welcome you to the first-ever Parents Teachers Association (PTA) meeting of De Gloryland College. Today marks a significant milestone in the history of our institution, and I am honoured to stand before you as we embark on this new journey together.



“As we gather today, we reflect on our journey, which began on September 27, 2004, as Haraios Academy and later evolved into De Gloryand College on October 13, 2009. Over the years, our institution has grown, and we have achieved significant milestones. We have grown and evolved, always striving to provide the best possible education and environment for our students. Our commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and today’s meeting is a testament to that dedication.

“Also, today, we take another important step towards fostering a stronger partnership between parents, teachers, and the school management.”

On the birth of the PTA, Igbinovia said, “The decision to form a functional PTA stems from our belief in the power of collaboration and community. A strong partnership between parents, teachers, and the schoo management is crucial for the holistic development of our students. Your involvement, insights, and support are invaluable as we navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“After careful consideration and in response to your agitations, we are here to establish a functional PTA. This association is a vital prerequisite for our continued growth, and we believe that together, we can achieve greater heights.”

In his acceptance speech, Ajunwa pledged on behalf of the parents to collaborate with the school authorities to ensure that the students get quality education in a conducive learning environment.

Earlier, the Principal of the college, Mrs. Sophia Onojaefe, who thanked parents for honouring their invitation, announced names of selected executive members – Charles Ajunwa (Chairman), Mr. Okolie (Vice Chairman), Mrs. Omogbai (Treasurer), Mr. Olayinka Olaoye (Secretary), Mrs. Ukaigwe (Assistant Secretary), Mr. Chidi (Financial Secretary) and Mrs.Aderemi (Assistant Financial Secretary).

Those that attended the meeting include Director Gloryland Schools, Mrs. Deborah Osayomwanbo, Vice Principal, Mr. Olaoye, Headmaster, Mr. Oguniyi Ogungbenro and others.