Teams Set for Official Training Sessions at MJA Today 

PRESIDENT FEDERATION  CUP

All four teams taking part in Saturday’s President Federation Cup grand finale will have their official training sessions at the match venue, Mobolaji Johnson Arena, today.

As the ‘away’ teams on the big day, Rivers Angels and Abia Warriors have been handed the privilege to train at the match time. For this reason, Rivers Angels will train from 1pm (which is the time the women’s final will kick off on Saturday), while the ‘home’ team, Naija Ratels, will train from 2pm.

In the men’s draw, ‘away’ team, Abia Warriors, will train from 4pm (which is the time the men’s final will kick off on Saturday), while the ‘home’ team, El-Kanemi Warriors, will train from 5pm.  

The scheduling for training sessions conform to international best practices.  

 Meanwhile, tickets for Saturday’s President Federation Cup men’s and women’s final matches are already being sold for the sums of N200 and N2,000 each. The tickets are being sold online.

While popular side tickets go for N200, the VIP tickets are being sold for N2,000 each.

Saturday’s grand finale at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on the Lagos Waterfront will see Naija Ratels FC of Abuja, a club founded only five years ago, take on eight-time champions Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt in the women’s championship match, while the men’s final involves El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri and Abia Warriors of Umuahia.

The women’s final will kick off at 1pm, while the men’s final commences at 4pm.

Sports Development Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh and President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau are among eminent personalities expected at the grand finale.

