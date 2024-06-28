  • Friday, 28th June, 2024

‘Skills Deployment Will Quicken Nigeria’s Economic Recovery’

Skills Council for Building in Nigeria, has said that the human, material and natural resources in the country can position it to be global leader in the building and construction industry.

President of Council, Builder Samson Opaluwah in a statement said that the sector had   lost opportunities in the past adding that it was now time to ginger and promote new strategies for actualizing our nation’s rapid development.

Opaluwa also said that needs to focus on its human resources to revamp the economy cannot be overemphasized as Nigerians’ capacity to acquire competencies at whatever level worldwide was not in doubt.

He explained that with skills fully deployed, country’s economic fortunes can be turned around such that the JAPA syndrome could be arrested noting that Skills are the quick fix to the challenge of youth unemployment. 

He said: “Nigerians that are currently exiting the country will remain rather than run to the embrace of the unfriendly climate and people in some of these extremely cold countries if and when stills fully deployed.

“Nigeria is positioned by God’s endowment to be the prime mover for developing the African continent. A cursory look at the human, material and natural resources bestowed on this nation clearly indicates that this country will be a continental and global success when properly tapped, harnessed and deployed.

This move by the Council is not intended to mourn the lost opportunities in the past but to ginger and promote new strategies for actualizing our nation’s rapid development.

“Nigeria needs to focus on its human resources to revamp the economy. Nigerians’ capacity to acquire competencies at whatever level worldwide is not in doubt. The irony, however, is that the country is rich with potential in every sector but has a high youth population who are largely unskilled, underemployed, or unemployed. 

“With skills fully deployed, our country’s economic fortunes can be turned around so that many who are currently exiting the country will remain rather than run to the embrace of the unfriendly climate and people in some of these extremely cold countries. Skills are the quick fix to the challenge of youth unemployment, “he said. 

