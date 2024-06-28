JAMB Releases Supplementary UTME Results

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates who participated in the supplementary Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted between Friday, 21st and Saturday, 22nd June, 2024.

A statement signed by the spokesman of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Friday, said the supplementary examination was conducted for 28,835 candidates, who were unable to be biometrically verified during the main 2024 UTME and were, therefore, unable to take their examination.

“Similarly, the other category of candidates were those suspected to have been involved in examination malpractices during the main UTME but who were given a second chance to sit the examination.

“The exercise, which recorded a huge success nationwide, was marked by heightened security measures put in place by the Board to preclude any instance of examination infractions.

“As such, some nefarious characters, who had attempted to impersonate bona fide candidates, were apprehended and handed over to law enforcement agencies for further investigation and prosecution,” the statement said.

The exam body assured Nigerians of its readiness to ensure that no candidate benefit from any acts of infractions through the deployment of state-of-the-art technology before, during and after its examinations.

”Candidates are, therefore, urged in their own interest to refrain from engaging in any form of irregularities during their examinations. They are also enjoined to desist from soliciting score upgrade from fraudsters or engage in the mutilation of their result sheets while trying to generate fake result sheets with higher scores,” it said.

JAMB called on candidates to check their results by sending UTMERESULT to either 55019 or 66019.

”To check their supplementary UTME results, candidates are to send UTMERESULT to either 55019 or 66019 through the same phone number they had used to generate their profile codes at the start of registration,” the statement added.