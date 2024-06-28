Fubara’s Claims on Bomb Explosion in Port Harcourt False, Say Pro-Wike Supporters

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Supporters of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have dismissed claims by the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, that there was an attempt bomb the Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The supporters under the aegis of Rivers Leaders Forum (RLF), described the claims as “misinformation” and “deliberate efforts to undermine the state’s peace and security.”



Speaking with Journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the forum clarified that a peaceful march was held in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area to show solidarity with Wike and express gratitude to the police for maintaining peace despite provocative actions.



They insisted that the march did not involve a failed attempt to blow up Hotel Presidential, as alleged by the state government.

Speaking on behalf of the group, former Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Olaka Nwogu, accused Fubara of misinformation and urged the public to disregard his claims.



He emphasised that the peaceful march was a demonstration of support for Wike and a testament to his successful tenure as governor.

“To be clear on the matter of the explosion at Hotel Presidential, there was no incident at the hotel associated with the Peace March as the routes for the march are completely different from the location of Hotel Presidential,”he said.

He stated that the peaceful walk had a distinct route, starting from Rumueme Civic Centre along Ikwerre Road and ending at People’s Club premises along Rumuiola-Rumuadolu Road.