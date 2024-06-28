Flooding: Lagos to Construct Additional Drainage Collector on Agungi to Bring Relief

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab on Thursday said Government is determined to proffer a permanent solution to flooding in Agungi and environs through the construction of a bigger collector along Agungi Road expected to bring relief to residents in that axis of the State.



The commissioner who made the assertion while speaking with the press after a thorough assessment of the area following the flooding incidents experienced as a result of the 48hrs continuous rainfall experienced in the state added that the construction of a bigger collector became necessary along Agungi Road to preventing flooding in the area



The commissioner, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite, alongside Heads of Agencies and Directors in the Ministry visited Freedom Park Road / Kusenla Junction, Alpha Beach road said that Emergency Flood Abatement Gang were deployed while the rain was ongoing to clear the debris in the collector at the mentioned areas to allow free flow of storm water.



Wahab mentioned that during the tour a minor encroachment was observed along Alfa Beach behind the Jame Hope University where a blockage was discovered saying that from Saturday full excavation will start from Alpha Beach to Conservation Road.

The commissioner said the construction of a new collector at Agungi Road is just one of the several which the state government would construct to address perennial flooding issues in the identified areas



“At Agungi, we have agreed that the area needs a new collector that will take the water from the road into the lagoon; the collector they have there is too small to serve the volume of storm water on the Agungi Stretch,” he said.

According to him, after the construction of a new collector, Ministry of Works and infrastructure will also be invited to raise level of road.

He recalled that the flooding issue on System 156 (Upstream) Alpha Beach Road has been a recurring problem for quite a while stressing that the dredging of the channel would commence immediately towards making the state flood free.



Wahab restated that people were discovered to have built to block System 156, emphasizing the state will not fold its hands and allow some people, for profit making sake, to destroy public infrastructure provided by individuals and government.

“Like we have always been saying, people built to block System 156 and some families on this corridor also obliterated with developers to block System 156,” he said.



The commissioner vowed that the State Government will continue to ramp up enforcement operations across the state to reclaim setbacks and drainage alignments towards preventing flooding.

He appealed to residents to be whistle blowers for government, saying government cannot be everywhere, adding that people are used to having bad behavioral pattern and government agencies and ministries will join forces to put a stop to these actions by enforcing our laws.