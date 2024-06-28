Firm Commits to Empower SMEs, Women-Led Businesses

Sunday Okobi

Grooming Splash, a non-profit organisation has reiterated the need to empowering MSMEs, clienteles and women-led businesses to weather the storms of economic hardships in the country.

Speaking at the 13th edition of Grooming Splash in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Godwin Nwabunka, explained the broad reach of the 386 winners, spanning 32 states in the country.

He also noted that the ecosystem of grooming splash has grown over the last 13 years to providing array of grants, individual loans, SMEs loans, establishment of grooming centres and lending platforms for SMEs and Women-led businesses to improve business climate for young indigenous entrepreneurs in the country.

He remarked that this year’s edition leveraged technology to ensure inclusivity and transparency, further showcasing our commitment to innovation.

The non-profit firm also buttressed the need to support women in businesses, adding that this had led to the establishment of over 600 branches spanning across the 32 states for the past 13 years to provide scholarships, grants for women-led businesses to improve their enterprise and bolster the economic strength of SMEs in the country.

The firm also added that the grooming splash organisation would continue to provide digital driven solutions for businesses within its landscape while positing that this would scale up public sector products and parastatals to equip themselves with the necessary.

Also, the 13th edition of Grooming Splash annual event witnessed the emergence of 386 winners spanning across 32 states from the 2024 edition hosted by Grooming People for Better Livelihood Centre. These 386 winners are women whom will believe will in turn empower their families.

The 13 year edition event of grooming splash is a celebration of our clients’ loyalty and unwavering support for our brand as winners from each of our four zones across six programme areas received a total of 386 prizes.

These necessitated the rollout of 24 commercial tricycles, 58 large double-door refrigerators, 82 small double-door refrigerators, 58 5kVA generators, and 106 3kVA generators to clients and winners of the 2024 edition. Each programme area will benefit from twenty four commercial tricycles and a share of the other prizes.

According to him, “We are committed to supporting people at the bottom of the pyramid, and we started from our small branch to reach out to a single individual. We are having challenges with a few zones affected by insecurity, and we hope the government will address the issues concerning insecurity to enable small businesses to have access to financial services and inclusion along our pyramid.”