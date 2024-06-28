Ekiti SUBEB Sanctions Head Teacher over Illegal  Fees Collection

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The management of Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board has relieved the Head Teacher of St. Philips CAC Nursery and Primary School, Erio – Ekiti, Mr. Adeniyi Olutayo Ayodele of his post for two months with immediate effect over allegation of illegal collection of fees from pupils of the school.

The Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Prof. Femi Akinwumi, said in Ado Ekiti that the decision became necessary after the Head Teacher had confessed that he committed the infraction and pleaded guilty to some of the allegations leveled against him.

Prof. Akinwumi said the man had persisted in the illegal activity despite several warnings against such act which is described as sabotage against the free and compulsory education policy of the present administration in the state.

He revealed that evidence proved that Ayodele was collecting the sum of N25,000.00 from each of 28 pupils in primary six while another N8,000.00 was being collected from each of primary four pupils.

Prof. Akinwumi said the punishment was to serve as deterrent to other Head Teachers in the state public primary schools who are fond of breeching government policies

While he asked the offending head teacher to hand over to the most senior assistant head teacher in the school, the SUBEB boss said he should henceforth be reporting at the SUBEB headquarters pending further determination of the case.

The chairman also asked the erring head teacher to quickly refund all the money he had collected from the pupils for repayment to their parents.

He reiterated the commitment of Governor Biodun Oyebanji towards the development of basic education sector as well as provisions of various incentives to encourage the teachers and therefore warned against collection of unauthorized charges in the state public primary schools, adding that the free and compulsory education policy of the state government is still in place.