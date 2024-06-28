Citing Territorial Jurisdiction, Ex-Kogi Gov, Bello, Seeks Trial Transfer to Lokoja

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Fugitive former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has asked the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, to transfer his alleged money laundering charge to the division of the court in Lokoja.

Bello predicated his request on the grounds that the proper place for trial is the place the alleged money laundering offence was committed.



Attempt by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), to arraign the former governor over charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of over N80 billion have been unsuccessful since April this year.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court had on June 13, following request of prosecution counsel, Mr Kemi Pinheiro, shifted Bello’s arraignment to June 27.



However, when the matter was called Bello was not in court and one of his lawyers, Mr Adeola Adedipe SAN, informed the court that the defendant was not in court owing to a letter seeking the transfer of the trial from the Abuja division to the Lokoja division of the court.

Specifically, Adedipe said the request for Lokoja was due to the fact that the Federal High Court has territorial jurisdiction to hear the matter in Lokoja.

According to the senior lawyer, the CJ has already activated administrative steps in that direction by writing to the prosecution lawyer and requesting his response within six days.



He added that the legal team of the former Kogi governor was still awaiting the response of the Chief Judge on the request for transfer of the case to Lokoja.

“Although the letter requesting for transfer of this matter to Lokoja, was written by Yahaya Bello’s lead counsel, Abdulwahab Mohammed SAN, I am however under obligation to draw the attention of this honourable court to the issue,” Adedipe said.



The defence lawyer said the prosecution had been notified and their opinion had been sought via a letter dated June 14, 2024 from the Chief Judge’s office.

“The letter, addressed to EFCC Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, was signed by the Special Assistant to the Chief Judge, Joshua Ibrahim AJI, Esq.

“You will find attached the copy of a letter by Counsel to the Defendant on the above subject matter, dated June 10, 2024.

“I am directed by His Lordship, the Honourable, the Chief Judge, to forward the letter to you for your response within 6 (six) days of receipt,” the letter read in part.



But the request for transfer was vehemently opposed by the EFCC lead counsel, Dr Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, who described it as an attempt to frustrate the trial.

The EFCC lawyer pleaded with Justice Nwite to hold Adedipe and Mohammed, responsible for their inability to produce their client in court, despite the undertakings they made.



The EFCC lawyer also requested that the two SANs be cited for contempt of court.

Meanwhile, the court has fixed July 17, for arraignment of the former Governor and ruling on the request of EFCC to cite the SANs for contempt.