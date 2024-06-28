Bvndle Partners UBA, Piggyvest, Others to Empower Businesses, Customers

Bvndle, a customer engagement and loyalty platform, is set to redefine how Nigerians experience rewards and loyalty programs. Designed with the modern consumer at its core, Bvndle addresses the frustrations often associated with traditional loyalty programs, delivering meaningful rewards and personalised experiences that make every Naira count.

Through Bvndle, customers earn rewards by simply engaging in their everyday activities – shopping, dining, or utilising services from Bvndle’s extensive network of partners. These earned rewards unlock curated benefits, ranging from exclusive discounts and special offers to unforgettable experiences and products. In simpler terms, Bvndle is like getting free money to spend on things you already buy. The more you use Bvndle, the more rewards you get. It’s that easy.

“We understand the frustration customers feel when loyalty programs fail to deliver on their promises. That’s why we created Bvndle – a platform that puts the customer first, offering genuine rewards and a seamless experience that makes loyalty rewarding,” explains Kemi Balogun, Managing Director of Bvndle.

Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Bvndle, Ikechukwu Nwaguru, highlights the platform’s value proposition for businesses: “As the economic landscape becomes more competitive, businesses must look beyond generic loyalty programs and seek solutions that provide the tools to cultivate lasting customer relationships.

“This is where Bvndle comes in. Partnerships with organisations like UBA, Piggyvest, VFD Microfinance Bank, AXA Mansard, and Aura by Transcorp highlight Bvndle’s commitment to innovative solutions that drive business growth and foster customer loyalty.”