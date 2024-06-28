BATN Moves Towards Sustainability with  Solar Initiative

Raheem Akingbolu

Nigeria is undergoing a significant transition towards sustainable energy solutions and companies like BAT Nigeria is leading the charge in aligning with this national priority.

The federal government’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions is evident in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2060. These NDCs include concrete steps like ending gas flaring by 2030, promoting efficient gas generation, and achieving 30 per cent energy efficiency by 2030.

BAT Nigeria, through its innovative and environmentally conscious practices, perfectly exemplifies this national push for sustainability. Their state-of-the-art solar power plant at the Ibadan manufacturing facility serves as a groundbreaking project. This significant investment in renewable energy demonstrates BAT Nigeria’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact and supporting the government’s environmental objectives.

By generating an average of 3,200 kWh per day and reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 650 tons annually, BAT Nigeria’s solar initiative directly contributes to the national goals of cleaner energy and reduced emissions.

This forward-thinking approach not only benefits the environment by promoting cleaner air and combating climate change but also strengthens BAT Nigeria’s position as a responsible corporate citizen within Nigeria.

BAT Nigeria has notably decreased its dependency on conventional energy sources like fossil fuels, leading to reduced operational expenses and improved energy efficiency.

Apart from the environmental advantages, this move has lessened dependence on the national grid, resulting in cost savings and serving as a model for other sectors grappling with Nigeria’s energy constraints.

The solar power plant aligns perfectly with the company’s commitment to responsible resource management. By harnessing clean, renewable energy, it demonstrates its dedication to building a sustainable future for its business and the communities it operates within.

This commitment is a core principle of the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework.

The solar power plant also presents a compelling economic opportunity for the company. The reduced dependence on traditional energy sources is expected to translate into cost savings, which can then be reinvested into further advancements in technology, and potentially product development, ultimately strengthening the company’s market position.

Director of External Affairs, BAT West and Central Africa, Odiri Erewa-Meggison, said BAT Nigeria aims to leverage solar power as a catalyst for socio-economic development. This includes providing access to clean energy solutions that improve livelihoods, enhance productivity, and drive inclusive growth across Nigeria.

She noted: “Our commitment to responsible business practices extends beyond environmental initiatives. BAT actively contributes to Nigeria’s economic growth through job creation, tax contributions, and support for local businesses.”

The solar plant capacity was meticulously crafted by the BAT Photovoltaic (PV) Standard, incorporating Tier-1 Solar panels (Jinko) and Inverters (SMA) equipment. This development aligns with BAT Nigeria’s recent declaration of achieving zero waste to landfill and a 100 per cent recycling rate for all factory waste.

The inauguration of the solar power plant marked a significant milestone for BAT Nigeria’s sustainability journey. It serves as a powerful symbol of the company’s commitment to a greener future and positions it as a leader in the industry.

Beyond the operations, this initiative paves the way for a future where sustainable practices are not just an option but the standard.

The success of BAT Nigeria solar power plant project serves as an inspiration for other companies in Nigeria and across Africa. It demonstrates that transitioning towards renewable energy is not only environmentally responsible but also economically viable.

As BAT Nigeria continues to harness the power of the sun, it paves the way for a brighter future, not just for the company, but for the environment and the communities it touches.