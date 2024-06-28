Akin Fadeyi Foundation Honours ISI Founder

Funmi Ogundare

The Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF) yesterday, hosted an impact series event to honour Victor Ogunmola, a geoscientist and the President of I-Scholar Initiative (ISI).

Ogunmola founded the ISI to mentor and motivate young African students from underprivileged backgrounds, providing them with fully funded scholarships abroad to pursue their graduate studies and achieve their dreams.

The impact series aimed to celebrate Nigeria’s “unsung heroes” during their lifetime.

Speaking during the virtual programme, the Executive Director of the AFF, Mr. Akin Fadeyi, commended Ogunmola for his efforts in helping indigent students over the years to fulfill their dreams.

He described Ogunmola as exceptional and passionate about impacting the lives of people despite his background.

Funmi Hector-Olukoya, a partner at ISI, described Ogunmola as an achiever.

She recalled how she stumbled upon one of his articles on Facebook during the COVID era and was fascinated by his efforts and the magnanimity of those who believed in his vision of ensuring smiles on the faces of those without the means to further their studies.

According to her, “Ogunmola started the initiative from his personal funds and ensured that the students had a better life.”

She commended him as a grassroots person who has achieved what generations of presidents wouldn’t have done.

Dr. Kunle Ojeleye, vice president of Operations, also corroborated Hector-Olukoya’s sentiments, saying he met Ogunmola on Facebook in 2016 and has been fascinated by his career trajectory.

He recalled how Ogunmola invited him to be part of the system and how they were able to create the ISI structure in the United States.

“I have been part of the journey since the foundation and I remember telling him to put a structure in place to give back to society. He listened and set up I-Scholar in the US and asked if I wouldn’t mind working with him as the Vice President of Operations,” Ojeleye stated.

Since then, Ojeleye has been canvassing for scholarships for candidates, and the number of students seeking such scholarships has grown.

He described Ogunmola as someone who wants to ensure that the opportunities he received trickle down to developing others so they can build successful careers for themselves.

Some of the scholars who have benefited from the scheme emphasised Ogunmola’s impact on their academic endeavors and how he ensured they contribute their time and knowledge to help other students benefit from the scholarship.

Ms. Fahidat Gbadamosi, a member of the 2019 scholarship beneficiaries and a PhD student in Organic Chemistry at the University of South Carolina, USA, stated that she currently volunteers in ISI operations.

Mustapha Abdullahi, another PhD student, stated that he has been able to grow in his educational pursuits with the ISI scholarship and noted that there was no discrimination in the selection process.