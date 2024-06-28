Ajulo: How Our Medicine Software can Facilitate Access to Holistic Wellness

Nelson Tosin Ajulo is the Chief Executive Officer of 15 Wins Venture, which seeks to revolutionise service booking with the rebranding of its KOKO platform, an online application to Heilen, a spiritual medicine software that will make healing and holistic wellness accessible to everyone globally. He recently met with select journalists, including Funmi Ogundare, virtually, where he explained how the technology will play a crucial role in facilitating access to holistic wellness for people

When KOKO, a software, was launched in January this year, it was to enable service seekers make and manage appointments effortlessly, while bolstering Nigerian businesses and facilitating service offerings, irrespective of the geographical zone. However, the organisation soon realised that there was a huge gap in the service offering which was too broad, hence the need to make it a lot more specific, towards addressing problems of humanity and bring healing to people.

The Chief Executive Officer, 15 Wins, Nelson Ajulo explained that the name change was necessitated by the need to do something that will make an impact and create value with technology .

According to him, “for me, it is about contributing to humanity or to solving a real life challenges or helping people . So we are all about making technology solve and address problems affecting humanity and helping to bring equality to the world. We have seen that the world is actually getting bigger. A lot of people miss out on the purpose of life. A lot of people are confused the more especially, as the world become more modernised. There is a huge gap in family values, perceptions, ownership and people are looking for answers. So we thought why don’t we actually have a clear focus and turn this amazing technology that we already have, to help people to find these answers and have peace so they could contribute towards the whole community fulfillment.”

He stated that since technology can bring people to meet and trade, his organisation decided to bring healing practitioners on the platform and then connect them with the needs and solutions so that people can have access to healing at their finger tips anywhere in the world.

Ajulo who has been learning a lot about spiritual healing in the last few months, described Heilen as a German word for healing stating that it is a combination of the mind, body and spirits; and that the lessons learnt, has been a very big eye opener for him.

“Contrary to what a lot of people think actually, spiritual healing is from within. It is you connecting to the depths of who you are, it is you actually been in touch with you are. Sometimes you might need guidance of different people who are experts or who have professional, academic or psychologic trainings, or who have had wealth of experience. I have been trained under other people, and now we need to replicate that kind of training to other people to actually help their journey to that base of self consciousness.

“And when it comes to how we ensure that we have the record for the platform, we as Heilen, do not provide the services, but we essentially provide the technology that allow the connection between the spiritual healing experts and the rest of the world that need access to healing rather than an alternative way of swallowing a bunch of medicines all the time. It is a kind of psychology therapy or trauma therapy that you can actually have through spiritual guidance.”

To ensure that quality experts operates on the platform, the chief Executive officer stated that it involves the use of automated Know Your Customer ( KYC), adding that clients are validated before they are allowed on the platform.

“For instance, clients identity are validated through KYC. We also validate where they are from and if they have a business and do a basic check of that business as well. At the individual level, we validate that they are really well paid so that if anything goes wrong, they can be held accountable. Of course we also collaborate with authorities. More importantly, we work with different people with wealth of experience from all around the world with clear track records that we can verify. And we also make sure that they are the best of the best in each field.

“We are not going to allow everybody because there’s so much solutions all over the world, we’re going to allow only the best of the best to the platform that we are sure have good track records and the platform also shows us that their record is good,” the chief executive officer stressed.

Ajulo who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Zarttech believes that technology plays a crucial role in facilitating access to holistic wellness as they can now connect best practices in Africa to the European audience, as well as best practices in Europe to the Africans, Asia to North America, from all over the world to each other.

Some of these best practices, he noted are things that wouldn’t have been possible in the past as a result of disconnections , adding that despite the fact that humans are influenced by the same kind of elements, there are already spiritual solutions that that can help connect people back to find healing in a much more sustainable way without having to take huge medications.

He stated, “so this is the role that it plays whereby we can connect instantly through our app to see the best practitioners and receive the best solution from different parts of the world. You will also join a forum on the platform and communities where people are sharing testimonies about what they have done and they can learn about what is working and what’s not working.

“Let’s say you have a specific kind of problem that you’ve been dealing with and there is no solution, you can go to the forum and create new conversations such that will enable others who are facing the same problem to communicate and share solutions.

” You can also book an appointment to go to the expects in person. You can also chat with like minded people, as well as give solutions. It’s just a bunch of community to actually connect with like minded people to share struggles, solutions, victory and actually create that human connection from people to people, while also needing to find help when you need it at the comfort of your home. So Heilen is a place, leveraging those technologies today and finding solution.”

Asked how his organisation plans to contribute to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health issues and providing accessible mental health resources, Ajulo stated, “a huge amounts of the world is sick and we are all struggling in one way or another. Some for the pressure of survival, some for the pressure of technology even in itself, some for the pressure of family or political pressure, of growing older, and all the demands of community expectation, as well as the denial of who we are. We transfer this trauma or sickness from one person to the another, because of course someone is unhappy, he would only make someone else unhappy as well. So you can just imagine that same kind of shade of transfer.

” But this needs to stop . We can find solutions to these . We can connect people to spirirtual healing. So I think the thing with spiritual healing is actually that it has a lot to do with you. It also has a lot to do with guarding you back to your own base, a connection to yourself. Think about some of the best solutions out there or energy work. It’s actually a way for you to know how to distill you back to who you are. And then from there, find peace or find a path to self healing.”

The CEO said his organisation has put parameters in place such as helping people to bring solutions from far and near, ensuring that they know and learn more about what works and what doesn’t work for others, adding that this everyone to be comfortable on Heilen and have a sense of safety and assurance.

Asked what the growth projection for Heilen in Africa and Europe will be in the next five years, Ajulo said,” in the EU, I think a lot of people have moved to spiritual healing. So spiritual healing is quite a very big topic here at the moment, because we have seen that this is the best way to go. So it is a matter of connectivity to the bodies, the mind and spirit as well. So a lot of people have been on this journey for quite some time on this side of the world. But what is actually very interesting when I first shared the idea of Heilen with my team in Nigeria, everybody had their point of view about what spiritual healing is.

” It actually shows how far we still have to go in Africa, even though we are facing the same problem, even though there’s a huge mental health crisis in Africa, a lot of people are in denial about this. So we hope that the future of Helen, will actually bring better economic value to Africa, but also to Europe, and also most importantly, bring better feeling and value to how we coexist as human as one in a community.”

He disclosed that within its startup ecosystem, the organisation will be launching a fundraising of £1.4 million to scale the product into the market .

Heilen is being considered as a med tech platform and FinTech platform. The technology is ready. One is to scale the product in the market place starting from the Netherlands and we can extend to other neighboring countries within the EU, such as such as Germany, Belgium and UK.”