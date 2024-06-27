Police Arrest Alleged Culprits, Recovers Weapons, Stolen Items in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command yesterday paraded 21 suspects in connection with various crimes, including armed robbery, murder, conspiracy, and cultism.

Parading the suspects at the State Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abutu Sunday, said the suspects were arrested at different locations within and outside the state through intelligence-led operations and credible information from the public.

One of the notable cases include the arrest of a gang of armed robbers who attacked the Oshodi Community in Ado-Ekiti, suspected to have killed two people and robbing residents of their belongings.

In a case of conspiracy and stealing the Command Rapid Response Squad, raided Wonderking Hotel, Ado-Ekiti, and arrested three suspects, one Ezekelechi, Godfrey Israel and Eze Orji.

Abutu said: “During interrogation, two among the arrested suspected armed robbers, one Timnan Limmyel Moses John and Poyi Nambet Boka, indicted the three arrested suspects to be members of a syndicate that specializes in stealing motorcycles from where they are parked within Ado-Ekiti.”

Also, Abutu revealed that a jail breaker and notorious armed robber, Omotuyi Termitope, was arrested at Alex Grace Hotel in Ado-Ekiti, the suspect had earlier escaped from the Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti and was involved in an alleged murder case in the United Arab Emirates and later repatriated to Nigeria.

In another related case, Adefemi Oluwatosina, also known as “Wonderful,” was arrested for attacking and robbing a POS operator and her husband at gunpoint on June 21, 2024, in Ado-Ekiti. The suspect, a member of the Supreme “Elye” Confraternity Secret Cult, was identified by the victims and confessed to specializing in robbing POS operators.

Similarly, the PRO said, two armed men stormed the residence of an 87-year-old woman in Ifaki Ekiti on June 12, 2024, robbing her of N147,000 and demanding an additional N3 million.

The police also arrested several suspects in connection with a recent cult clash in Ado Ekiti, which resulted in killings and robberies. The suspects, members of the Supreme “Eive” Confraternity and Black Axe “Aiye” Confraternity, confessed to various crimes, including murder and armed robbery.

The State’s Police Command, appreciated the public for their support and urged them to continue providing credible information to ensure a safer and better society, adding that the suspects arrested will be arraigned in court accordingly.