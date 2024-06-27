  • Thursday, 27th June, 2024

NDLEA: We’ve Arrested 360 Drug Abuse Suspects in Anambra in One Year

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday said it has arrested a total of 360 suspects in connection with various drug related offences and illicit trafficking of drugs in Anambra State.

The state Commander of NDLEA, Onyeishi Daniel, disclosed this during the 2024 United Nation’s Day Against Drug Abuse at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Onyeishi said the essence of the lecture and awareness campaign was due to prevalence of drug trafficking and abuse among young people especially students, adding that the Command had within a period of one year seized over 2.885 tons of illicit drugs, including cannabis and other dangerous substances.

He said: “The Command is unwavering in combating drug menace because we believe that the best prevention is to ensure that illicit drugs are not available.

“Towards this, between June 2023 and June 2024, a total of 360 suspects were arrested, 197 of the suspects have been successfully prosecuted while 258 were counselled/rehabilitated, and 2.8557 tons drugs were seized.

He said this year’s event with the theme: ‘The Evidence Is Clear: Invest In Prevention’, couldn’t have come at a better time, as it focuses on intervention strategies rooted in science, research, compassion and full respect for human rights.

On his own, the acting Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, who was represented by Prof Solomon Nwigbo, while commending the NDLEA, highlighted the university’s approach to ending illicit trafficking of drugs and abuse by students.

He said the university has built a Centre for Psychological Services and centre for Counseling and Career Development, whose efforts combine with other resources to build human development.

